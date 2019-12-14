At Media Hub, students are hand-picked from various concentrations in the UNC School of Media and Journalism to work together to find, produce and market stories with state, regional, and at times, national appeal.

Writer Olivia Clark is a senior from Charlotte, majoring in reporting.

Photographer Nathan Kilma is a senior from Chapel Hill, majoring in photo/video journalism and global studies.

Videographer Hayley Boland is a senior from Troutville, Va., majoring in broadcast journalism and Peace, War, and Defense.