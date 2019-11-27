BURLINGTON — Two people were taken to hospitals after a wreck involving a small utility truck and a tractor-trailer happened Wednesday morning.
Burlington firefighters responded to the wrreck at 7:30 a.m. this morning in one of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40/85 near the Rest Area in Alamance County, according to a Fire Department news release.
They found the truck pinned under the rear of the tractor-trailer with one person inside the truck. Two lanes were blocked by emergency personnel which caused traffic to be blocked for several miles into Guilford County.
Responders worked for 40 minutes to extricate the person trapped in the truck. One patient was taken to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro. The other one was taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center, and eventually to a trauma center by a UNC Air Care helicopter.
The scene was cleared by 9:30 a.m. and lanes were reopened for traffic.
The conditions of the patients are unknown at this time.
