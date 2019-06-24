North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced opposition to a bill Monday that would require sheriffs to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement efforts, hours after activists called on him to do just that.
Cooper called the proposed law unconstitutional, and while he did not promise to veto the bill, opponents were saying on Twitter that they were heartened by the governor's stand.
Rep. Derwin Montgomery, a Forsyth County lawmaker, hosted a Monday morning news conference at which groups opposing the legislation spoke out against the measure.
The state Senate was scheduled to debate the bill, known as HB 370, Monday evening. The bill was passed by the N.C. House on April 3 by a 64-50 vote, mostly along party lines, with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed. Montgomery, a Democrat who represents the 72nd District, voted against HB 370.
"It has always been my position on any policy that we need to let local communities decide what is in the best interest for them, especially for local law enforcement," Montgomery said at the start of the news conference Monday morning.
Speakers included representatives of the NAACP and the American Civil Liberties Union, along with religious leaders, members of the Hispanic community and other activities opposed to the legislation.
Many of the speakers called attention to the decisions by newly elected black sheriffs in some major urban counties not to uphold what are called detainers — written requests by immigration officials to extend time in custody for people who are charged with a crime. Detainers give ICE — Immigration Customs and Enforcement — 48 hours to decide whether to pick up suspects on the belief that they are in the country illegally.
HB 370 has a provision for the removal from office of sheriffs who do not cooperate with the ICE on the detainers.
Cooper, in a statement released from his office mid-afternoon, said dangerous criminals can already be locked up and prosecuted, but that the bill was "about scoring political points and using fear to divide us."
The Rev. Anthony Spearman, the president of the state NAACP, said during the morning press conference that the legislation was meant to target the black sheriffs.
He called it "a tactic straight off the pages of the white supremacist playbook." He said voters in the counties that elected the sheriffs "have all said that we want sheriffs who will not be slaves to the immigration and enforcement authorities that tear this nation apart."
"We have come to stand in solidarity with those sheriffs and the immigrants, especially the children ... the most vulnerable among us," Spearman said.
Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough was among the newly elected black sheriffs who ended cooperation with the detainers following his election. Kimbrough has said that while he opposes HB 370, he will follow the law if it is passed.