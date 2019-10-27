Gary Marshall poses with replicas of characters from “An American Werewolf in London” and “Predator” in his living room along with other masks and figures that are part of his collection on display in his home in Pilot Mountain.
Marshall is framed through the mouth of an 8-foot-long replica figure of the werewolf from “An American Werewolf in London” while showing the display in his living room.
Gary Marshall looks at a few of his masks that are on display as part of his collection of over 280 masks and figures in his home.
Gary Marshall shows the collection of masks on display in his living room including a skull from “The Terminator” on the fireplace mantle.
Horror clown masks are part of Marshall’s collection of over 280 masks and figures on display in his home in Pilot Mountain.
The werewolf from “An American Werewolf in London” in Gary Marshall’s living room.
Gary Marshall holds a mask of Cornelius from “Planet of the Apes” in his home in Pilot Mountain. The mask of Cornelius was his first mask purchase as an adult.
A mask of the werecat from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” music video is part of Gary Marshall’s collection of over 280 masks and figures on display in his home.
Predator from the movie “Predator” (top) and a mask of the werecat from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” music video are part of Gary Marshall’s collection.
Chucky from the “Child’s Play” movies is part of the display in Gary Marshall’s living room.
PILOT MOUNTAIN — From the outside, Gary Marshall’s home on Main Street is quiet and unassuming. But walk through the front door, and you’re immediately greeted by a figure of a crouching 8-foot-long werewolf from “An American Werewolf in London” and a full-size replica of the "Predator" alien, with shelves full of monster masks behind them.
The Frankenstein Monster — multiple interpretations of him, in fact — stares from the shelves, alongside werewolves, aliens, witches, swamp monsters, evil clowns and more nightmare fuel. A replica of the killer doll Chucky stands by a window, knife ready to strike, and the skull of the Terminator cyborg sits on the mantle of his fireplace.
Marshall, 67, is an avid collector of masks and other horror movie memorabilia. Four rooms in his house are filled with more than 280 masks, he estimates. In addition to the masks, there are busts and towering, full-sized replicas of such horror characters as the spindly beast from the “Pumpkinhead” movies, the swamp hag Meg Mucklebones from “Legend,” and the Creature from the Black Lagoon. Upstairs is a library filled with shelves of books and DVDs, most of them also devoted to the horror genre.
“This isn’t the result of a plan, this just happened,” Marshall said. Most visitors to his home enjoy the collection, but there are exceptions; he recalls a recent visit from someone giving an estimate on his windows who got out so fast he left part of his equipment behind.
Marshall, a Mount Airy native, has been fascinated with horror masks since he was about 4 years old, when he went with his great-aunt to a Halloween festival in Westfield. “I saw a kid in a mask, and I knew it was a kid with a mask, I understood the concept. but what fascinated me was it just changed the whole persona — it wasn’t a kid anymore, it was something else.”
He doesn’t recall exactly what it was but remembers it was an otherworldly, demonic mask, and he was more intrigued than frightened. “I was thinking, if this kid takes this off am I going to be looking at a normal kid or something worse? And that was what stunned the hell out of me.” His great-aunt referred to it as a “scare-face.”
After an uncle introduced him to the classic Universal horror movies with such characters as Dracula and the Wolf Man, he became an avid reader of “Famous Monsters of Filmland,” a magazine about monster movies, and watched late-night horror shows such as “Shock Theater” that showed the old movies. Magazine ads selling monster masks drew his attention, and when he was about 10 he saved up the money to buy a Wolf Man mask. He then found after jumping out and scaring people with it that he also enjoyed simply having it on display in his room. He bought some other “lower-tier” masks that he could afford as a kid and had a small collection. “That was my first art appreciation,” he recalled.
In 1974, while serving the Air Force, he went to a Ripley’s Believe it or Not Museum in St. Augustine that had “Planet of the Apes” masks for sale in the gift shop, which revived his interest. He purchased a mask of Cornelius, the chimpanzee scientist played in the movie by Roddy McDowall, which is still part of his collection. In the 1980s, he began collecting in earnest, going to horror conventions where he met fellow enthusiasts, makeup and special effects experts, and artists who worked on the masks.
Walking through the rooms, he excitedly points out masks representing dozens of movies, most with multiple shelves each holding three masks side-by-side, often from the same movie. As he does so, he recounts favorite scenes and talks about the artists and studios behind the masks. He loves classic horror movies and also keeps up with more recent films, including “Brightburn,” “Joker,” “Hellboy” and Rob Zombie’s “3 From Hell.”
“Monster movies take the fears of a particular culture at the time and project them, and encapsulate them,” he said.
While working as a mail carrier, he would often take on extra shifts to buy special items, and recalls taking out an equity line to pay for the American Werewolf figure in his living room, which cost $4,500. “I volunteered for overtime all summer long until I paid for him.” He retired from the Postal Service in 2017 after 32 years, celebrating the event with a photo of himself in a werewolf mask beside his truck.
The masks in his collection range widely in price, and he has artist friends who sometimes do touch-up work on them to make them look more authentic and make them display-ready. About 30 to 40 percent of his masks are still wearable, but some he bought in special untrimmed versions directly from the manufacturers without the eyes cut out so they could be used for display.
He doesn’t keep track of how much he has spent on the collection. “I have no notion,” he said. “I’m constantly staying broke ... constantly spending way too much.” But, he added, he’d rather spend his money on new memorabilia than something like going on a cruise ship “and just looking at the water.”
At one point, he kept the collection isolated to a single room, but after he got divorced he decided to let it creep into other rooms. Even his kitchen has become a showroom, with life-sized replicas of two critters from the “Gremlins” movies, statuettes of The Munsters, and Godzilla toys occupying the breakfast nook area. The only room in the house without any of his monster memorabilia, he said, is his now-grown daughter’s old bedroom.
Marshall holds an open house at his home on Halloween night each year, often drawing hundreds of people who tour rooms full of memorabilia. The peak time is about 6:30 p.m. at his home, which is at 521 E. Main St. in Pilot Mountain. “It’s my favorite holiday,” he said. “That’s when all the other adults allow themselves to see what I get to see every day. Every year I work putting down the plastic, working on the feng shui, and making sure that nothing’s going to get knocked over and everything.
“And I’m thinking ‘why am I doing this? I should be watching Turner Classic Movies,’ and then when I’m in the house I always see someone who’s just all wide-eyed, you know, and going ‘this is actually art.’ So that’s my reward, there.
“It’s about the monsters, monsters deserve to be seen ... that’s a good epitaph.”
