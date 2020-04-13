Human remains found late last month have been positively identified as those of a Winston-Salem man reported missing nearly a year ago.
Police said the remains of James Eric Matthews, 37, were found March 28. Matthews was reported missing May 18, 2019, police said in a news release.
Winston-Salem police said they have found no evidence of foul play but did not release a cause of death. In past statements, police have said the evidence suggests suicide, although Matthews' car was found nearly four miles away from the remains, and investigators said someone used his credit cards after he disappeared.
At 7:13 p.m. March 28, Winston-Salem police officers were called to the 100 block of Hammock Farm Road after human remains were discovered. Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division took over the investigation. Police worked with the N.C. Medical Examiner's Office to identify the remains.
On April 7, police announced that they had tentatively identified the remains based on evidence collected at the scene.
Matthews was last seen driving a silver Chevy Tahoe as he left the 3900 block of Talcott Avenue. Officers found the vehicle on May 30 at Motor Road and Patterson Avenue. Investigators also discovered that Matthews' credit cards were used May 28 at stores in the Northside Shopping Center, and surveillance photos showed a man using the cards. The man shown in the photos, released by Crime Stoppers, is not Matthews.
In June 2019, his family traveled to Winston-Salem to look for Matthews.
Patricia Harris, his mother, told the Winston-Salem Journal last year that her son was sweet and funny and loved to laugh. Matthews played football and soccer and competed on the wrestling team while a student at Hampton High School in Hampton, Va. He enrolled as a student at Greensboro College but left in January 2003 to serve active duty in Iraq. He served a year in Iraq as an Army truck driver in the 991st Transportation Co. based in Salisbury. Matthews later received a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Greensboro College in 2005.
He also got a master's degree in education online from the Cambridge Graduate University International in Cambridge, Mass., his mother said.
Matthews served as youth pastor at the Thrive Church in High Point and worked as a military service coordinator at the Winston-Salem Regional Office of the Veterans' Administration.
Police ask that anyone with information call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted at "Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County" on Facebook.
