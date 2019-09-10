A hunter came across human remains in Rural Hall on Monday, and investigators with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office are asking for help identifying the body.
Deputies were called to a section of woods behind 6725 University Parkway after the hunter found what he thought was part of a human skeleton. Officers were able to confirm his suspicions.
The wooded area where the remains were found is behind Bill Plemmons RV World.
The sheriff's office searched the area today and will send the remains to the N.C. Medical Examiner's Office to attempt identification. County and city investigators are also reviewing missing persons cases in an attempt to identify the person.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112 or the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 336-727-2800. The Spanish language Crimestoppers line is 336-728-3904.
