Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN FORSYTH COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... NORTHEASTERN DAVIDSON COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... SOUTHWESTERN GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 1015 PM EDT. * AT 812 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. UP TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN. FLASH FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY, ESPECIALLY IN THE HIGH POINT AREA. HAZARD...LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING. HEAVY RAIN PRODUCING FLASH FLOODING. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING OF CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, KERNERSVILLE, JAMESTOWN, SEDGE GARDEN, COLFAX AND OAK HOLLOW MARINA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR