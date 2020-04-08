A federal disaster relief agency has approved North Carolina's request to provide housing options in places such as hotels, motels and dormitories, for North Carolinians who don't have stable housing or are homeless.
Places to live would be dedicated to people who test positive for the new coronavirus and need to quarantine themselves but do not need to be hospitalized.
The housing would service people recovering from the virus after being discharged from a hospital.
It also would be made available to people considered high-risk for infection, including those 60 and older and those with compromised immune systems, respiratory illnesses and chronic illnesses.
“North Carolinians without stable housing still need places to go if they are have a mild case of COVID-19 or need to quarantine after being exposed to the virus," Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement.
"These types of alternatives will help people who have no other safe options to self-isolate or social distance while we slow the spread of this virus."
The state will work with local hospitality groups to provide more than 16,500 units of individual housing in dormitories, hotels, trailers or other spaces.
The federal government, through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will pay 75% of the costs associated with operating the "non-congregate sheltering program," while N.C. will pay the remaining 25%.
Funding includes the cost of all supporting infrastructure, such as electricity and waste disposal, as well as other services, such as laundry, food, cleaning and security.
Businesses that may be able to serve as living space for affected people can email BEOC@ncdps.gov for more information.
