A fire damaged a home at 4070 Lamond Drive in Walkertown on Monday afternoon.
Two residents were displaced, said Capt. Jason O'Ferrell of the Walkertown Volunteer Fire Department. No injuries were reported.
The fire started around 4:30 p.m. in the home's kitchen, O'Ferrell said. It took about 30 firefighters 15 minutes to put out the flames.
Investigators are trying to determine how the fire started, O'Ferrell said.
A damage estimate was not immediately available.
The two people who lived in the house will stay with family members, O'Ferrell said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.