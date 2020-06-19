Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN ALAMANCE...SOUTHEASTERN DAVIDSON...RANDOLPH AND GUILFORD COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM EDT... AT 611 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR BETHANY TO 7 MILES NORTHWEST OF RANDLEMAN TO 9 MILES EAST OF HIGH ROCK LAKE. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 20 MPH. PEA SIZE HAIL AND WIND GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, BURLINGTON, ASHEBORO, LEXINGTON, RANDLEMAN, NORTH CAROLINA ZOO, THOMASVILLE, SEAGROVE AND MCLEANSVILLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SEEK SHELTER IN A NEARBY BUILDING OR VEHICLE. WIND GUSTS AS HIGH AS 40 MPH ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOWING AROUND LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&