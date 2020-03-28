The Highway Patrol said one of its troopers has died in a fatal vehicle crash.
Trooper Nolan J. Sanders was on interstate 795 in Wayne County Friday night when his vehicle left the road, the patrol said in a news release. He struck a concrete culvert and came to a stop. The five-year veteran was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other vehicles were involved.
Troopers are working to reconstruct what led to the crash.
“Our SHP family is devastated by the loss of Trooper Nolan Sanders this evening,” said patrol commander Col. Glenn McNeill. “Trooper Sanders personified what it meant to be a Trooper, his passing will leave a lasting mark on all that had the honor to work together with him.”
