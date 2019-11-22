BURLINGTON — A Williams High School student has been charged with having a firearm on school grounds.

Dimaggio Rodriquez Robinson, 18, of Burlington, was placed in the Alamance County Jail with bail set at $5,000. He is charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds and carrying a concealed weapon, according to a police news release.

His arrest stems from an off-campus altercation Wednesday that involved students. As police and school officials were investigating Thursday, the school was placed on lockdown at 2:45 p.m. because of information authorities had received about a possible firearm on school grounds. Robinson was subsequently arrested.

At 5:10 p.m., the lockdown was lifted, and the school campus was returned to normal conditions. No students or staff were injured during this incident.

The investigation is continuing.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments