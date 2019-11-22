BURLINGTON — A Williams High School student has been charged with having a firearm on school grounds.
Dimaggio Rodriquez Robinson, 18, of Burlington, was placed in the Alamance County Jail with bail set at $5,000. He is charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds and carrying a concealed weapon, according to a police news release.
His arrest stems from an off-campus altercation Wednesday that involved students. As police and school officials were investigating Thursday, the school was placed on lockdown at 2:45 p.m. because of information authorities had received about a possible firearm on school grounds. Robinson was subsequently arrested.
At 5:10 p.m., the lockdown was lifted, and the school campus was returned to normal conditions. No students or staff were injured during this incident.
The investigation is continuing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.