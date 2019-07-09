RALEIGH — A High Point man won $200,000 after playing the N.C. Education Lottery's $500 Loaded scratch-off game.
Hem Magar bought the lucky $5 ticket at the Pick-N-Go on Eastchester Drive in High Point, according to the NCEL. He scratched his ticket in the store to find he had won the top prize.
He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday. After required federal and state withholdings, he took home $141,501.
$500 Loaded launched in May with five top prizes of $200,000. Magar is the second winner to claim the top prize. There are three top prizes remaining.