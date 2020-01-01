CHARLOTTE — North Carolina is poised to gain a new congressional seat in 2020, giving the state more clout in Congress and presidential elections.
It also raises the stakes in this year races for the state legislature, which draws the districts.
North Carolina would be one of seven states to gain at least one House seat, according to an analysis of new census numbers by Election Data Services.
That would give the state 14 House members — and 16 electoral votes. That's as many as Georgia and more than all but six states.
"Every election is critical but this one is even more so," said political scientist Chris Cooper of Western Carolina University. "There's a lot at stake in 2020 because even more will be at stake in 2022 and 2024."
U.S. Census Bureau estimates released this week show the state's population grew 10% since 2010, to 10.5 million. That's part of a pattern that saw the South grow faster than any region in the country.
North Carolina added 106,000 people in the decade, about the population of High Point and more than all but Texas, Florida and Arizona. According to EDS, those states also are expected to gain congressional seats along with Colorado, Montana and Oregon.
Ten states including New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan are each projected to lose a seat.
Final population numbers will be determined by the 2020 Census, which officially kicks off this spring. N.C. state and local officials have urged people to make sure they're counted.
'Ground zero'
North Carolina last added a congressional seat — the 13th — in 2002 after the 2000 census.
A new seat now would mean a new round of reapportionment, or dividing the state into 14 districts, not 13. It would happen in 2021 along with the redistricting of congressional and legislative districts that normally occurs after every census. (In North Carolina, court rulings, including two in 2019, have made it a more regular occurrence.)
After Republicans won the General Assembly in 2010 for the first time in more than a century and with it the right to draw voting districts, they passed redistrictings that for a time gave them veto-proof supermajorities in both chambers.
"The redistricting puts added emphasis and importance on (the election) for both sides," said Democratic consultant Thomas Mills. "After 2010 people in North Carolina see the census year as the most important election year we've got going."
Reapportionment and redistricting are just one reason both parties will fight hard for the state in 2020.
North Carolina will feature a race that will help determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. It also has races for governor, Council of State and Supreme Court. A closely divided state, it's a presidential battleground that will host the 2020 Republican convention.
"It's safe to say North Carolina is ground zero for national politics in 2020," said Dee Stewart, a Republican strategist. "(And) it makes the stakes much higher for the legislative races."
Impact in Congress
When North Carolina does gain a new seat, it's hard to say exactly where it would be.
Wake and Mecklenburg are the largest counties. But suburban areas and retirement destinations like coastal Brunswick County were among the fastest growing in 2017, according to the UNC's Carolina Demography.
Gerry Cohen, a former longtime legislative official, said while it's unclear where a new district would be created, a likely scenario would be that the 12th and 2nd Districts — now comprising large parts of Mecklenburg and Wake counties — to shrink within their respective counties. That would mean parts of those counties would be added to other districts, and potentially a new one in the Piedmont between the population centers.
"So there isn't a particular place where a new seat would be added," he said. "It's likely in that corridor."
Even without a new seat, North Carolina's new court-ordered congressional districts already are expected to have an impact on Congress.
Republicans, who currently have 10 of the state's 13 House seats, are only expected to gain eight under the maps that will be in effect in 2020.
"The changes in North Carolina should give Democrats a couple of extra seats in their pocket as they defend their House majority," wrote analyst J. Miles Coleman of the University of Virginia's Center for Politics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.