A state House bill that would bar felons running for sheriff — loosely known as the “Gerald Hege bill” — hit a roadblock Tuesday on the House floor.
After moving quickly through three House committees, House Bill 863 drew considerable debate on the House floor.
There were enough questions about potential loopholes that a motion to send the bill back to Rules and Operations committee passed by a 62-52 vote, with Democrats and Republicans raising concerns.
Legislators opposing the bill expressed concerns about how a juvenile conviction for a felony could affect someone who wants to run for sheriff as an adult.
They also said some misdemeanors committed by teenagers could end in a felony conviction if the youth does not complete community service obligations.
The bipartisan bill does not name Hege, who was sheriff of Davidson County from 1994 until he resigned in 2004. Tuesday's discussion also did not cite Hege, but identified him as Davidson's sheriff.
Hege is apparently the only sheriff candidate in recent memory that the bill would affect. He pleaded guilty in 2004 to two felony counts of obstruction of justice after facing 15 felony counts.