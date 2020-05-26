Crowds poured into North Carolina's parks on Memorial Day, forcing the state to block the gates at times at nearly a half dozen sites due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
The park system says some popular sites near large cities were full as early as 9:15 a.m. Monday, forcing them to make people wait up to 45 minutes outside the gate for someone else to exit.
Raven Rock State Park, about 50 miles southwest of Raleigh in Harnett County, was the first to fill up, shortly after 9 a.m., officials said.
Here are the others that reached capacity:
• William B. Umstead State Park stayed full much of the day, prompting the state to suggest people visit on another day.
• South Mountains State Park was full as of 10:15 a.m., with waits of up to 30 minutes to get in.
• Hanging Rock State Park was full as of 11 a.m.
• Pilot Mountain State Park was also full as of 11 a.m.
Many of the same parks stayed at capacity over the three-day Memorial Day weekend, along with Occoneechee State Natural Area and Cole Mill Access at Eno River, the park system said.
The state set attendance limits at the parks to prevent crowding during the coronavirus pandemic.
Commenters on social media noted park rangers were monitoring crowds at state parks for social distancing, including keeping them spread out on trails.
Social distancing guidelines in the state call for 10 or fewer people indoors and 25 or fewer people in one group outdoors.
The state's national park sites, including the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, did not report closings over the weekend due to crowding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.