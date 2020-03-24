Burr stock selling

U.S. Sen. Richard Burr sold between $628,000 and $1.72 million of his holdings in 33 separate transactions, according to ProPublica. The publication Roll Call has listed his net worth at $1.7 million as of 2018.

U.S. Senate financial disclosure reporting documents showed some of the stock Burr sold on Feb. 13 included separate transactions valued at between $15,001 and $50,000, and between $50,001 and $100,000 of shares of Wyndham Hotels and Resorts.

On Feb. 4, Burr bought between $1,000 and $15,000 worth of stock in Extended Stay America, and also bought stock valued between $15,001 and $50,000 that same day.

On Feb. 13, Burr sold in separate transactions Extended Stay America stock worth between $15,001 and $50,000, and between $50,001 and $100,000.

Burr also sold Feb. 13 stock valued at between $1,001 and $15,000 with Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., as well as stock valued at between $1,001 and $15,000 with FedEx.

Other companies whose stock Burr sold Feb. 13 in the range of $50,001 and $100,000 were biopharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc., automobile coatings company Axatla Coatings Systems Ltd., telecommunications company Centurylink Inc., insurer Everest RE Group Ltd., and alcoholic beverages manufacturer Constellation Brands Inc, Class A shares.