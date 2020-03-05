Gun speech propels Robinson to lieutenant gov nomination

In this Nov. 12, 2019 photo, Mark Robinson speaks to the audience urging the board to vote against the short term suspension policy change at the Guilford County Schools Board meeting in Greensboro, N.C. Robinson, a political newcomer whose gun rights speech before a city council vaulted him to prominence among conservatives has won North Carolina's Republican nomination for lieutenant governor. The first-time candidate got the most votes in the nine-person field in the Tuesday, March 3, 2020, primary and exceeded the threshold needed to win outright.

Tags

Locations

As featured on

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.