GRAHAM — A Graham woman who had been charged with drug paraphernalia possession and child abuse allegedly tried to escape custody Sunday.
According to an Alamance County Sheriff's Office news release, around 5:20 p.m. deputies responded to Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington to assist detention officers with an inmate, 37-year-old Jessica Renee Clapp.
Clapp, of 802 Bowling St., had been jailed Wednesday by Graham police on charges of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and misdemeanor child abuse.
Around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, Clapp was taken by ambulance to ARMC regarding a medical issue. Once at the hospital, she attempted to flee the emergency room, the sheriff's office says.
Detention officers gained control of Clapp, securing her to the hospital bed for the remainder of the process. Deputies arrived on scene to assist with maintaining custody.
Clapp was later discharged from the hospital by the doctor, who cleared her medically, and returned to the Alamance County Detention Center.
In addition to the previous charges, Clapp is now charged with felony attempting to escape jail custody, and two misdemeanor charges of resist, delay, obstruct. Her bail was set at $50,000.