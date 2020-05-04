As soon as today, North Carolinians may receive more details on how the state plans to re-open its economy.
Gov. Roy Cooper said his administration will announce “very soon” the specifics on what Phase 1 reopening will entail.
Key elements will include individuals being allowed to go out to some businesses not currently defined as essential, such as clothing stores, sporting goods stores, book shops, houseware stores and other retailers.
Stores would be required to maintain social distancing guidelines, enhanced hygiene and cleaning, employee health screening and other measures.
“We’re still analyzing our indicators, our testing, tracing, talking with health care experts, getting a lot of advice from businesses,” Cooper said.
“We’re certainly open to making some regional decisions as we go along. We’re still hoping we can get to Phase 1 because the (executive) order ends May 8.”
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, acknowledged the risk of opening too soon with the potential of having to start over again with stay-at-home restrictions.
Cohen has said that before the state can start lifting restrictions, it needs to see a decreasing or sustained number of cases and a decreasing percentage of tests showing up positive for the coronavirus.
Cohen said the state also needs to see decreasing or leveling of hospitalizations, along with more testing, more employees to trace contacts among people testing positive and a reliable, 30-day supply of key personal protection items such as gowns and masks.
Outside of outbreaks at nursing homes, residential care facilities, correctional facilities and some meat-packaging facilities, there has been a leveling off of overall cases, Cohen said.
“One of the things our phase-in (strategy) does is make decisions based on science and evidence and data and facts to help make employees and customers feel safer and more secure,” Cooper said.
“We’re going to have to get all of them to buy into what we’re doing in order to re-ignite the economy. You can open a restaurant, but if people don’t come, then you have a problem.
“If we can help people feel safer, then we’ll be more successful.”
Bipartisan rarity
Cooper signed two COVID-19 relief bills into law Monday in a rare atmosphere of bipartisan cooperation and camaraderie.
Cooper was flanked by Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, Senate Minority leader Dan Blue, D-Wake, and House Minority leader Darren Jackson, D-Wake.
The enormity of the COVID-19 pandemic — and the ability to quickly put to use $1.5 billion in federal CARES Act funding as a financial stop-gap — persuaded the five leaders to put their difference aside and praise last week’s swift legislative action.
On Saturday, legislators unanimously approved bipartisan House Bill 1043 and Senate Bill 704. The bulk of the bills became law with Cooper’s signature.
The bills provide $85 million for five universities for COVID-19 research and treatment, including $23 million for Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center; $95 million to help rural and teaching hospitals; $50 million to purchase personal protective equipment; and $25 million to expand virus testing and tracing. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services can’t access the $25 million, however, unless it releases more data about COVID-19 testing and conditions of patients.
There’s also $125 million to expand a low-cost small-business loan fund run by the Golden LEAF Foundation; $35 million to purchase computers for students and staff in K-12 public schools, which have been closed since March; $75 million to sustain school nutrition programs; and $44 million in part for online summer school for the UNC system and to sanitize its campuses.
The bill also includes other pandemic responses: Car inspections and license renewals are delayed until August, interest accrued on income tax bills after April 15 is eliminated and marriage licenses and notarizations can be carried out remotely for a while. The K-12 schools will reopen a week earlier this August.
“I am signing into law two critical relief bills that will provide assistance to families, schools, hospitals and small businesses as our state battles COVID-19,” Cooper said.
“There is more work ahead of us,” Cooper said, “and I hope the spirit of consensus behind these bills will continue.”
Spillover issues
Although the leaders put on their best compromise faces for the unanimously supported relief package, they also acknowledged the bipartisan vibes will be quickly put to the test when the 2020 session resumes the week of May 18.
There remain three contentious spillover issues from the 2019 session — Medicaid expansion, public school teacher raises and easing some of the nation’s tightest unemployment insurance benefit restrictions.
The party leaders spent much of the 2019 legislative session in deep disagreement over Medicaid and teacher raises in the state 2019-20 budget process.
The leaders’ comments foreshadowed a challenging next phase of the 2020 session given the reality of what Moore said could be a $3.5 billion to $4 billion deficit to a planned $24 billion state budget for 2020-21.
“We all understand that we’re going to have to look at potential fiscal cuts to get where we need to be with our constitutional mandate of a balanced budget,” Cooper said. “I hope we can get help from the federal government for this.
“We also need to make investments to save the state money in the long run, preventive health care.”
Berger said legislators are “looking for updated guidance from the federal government” on whether the state can spend some of the remaining $2 billion in federal CARES Act funds to address specific funding needs that aren’t directly COVID-19 related, such as education and transportation.
“While we have taken care of these critical needs, there are more critical needs in the next state budget,” Moore said. “We have to be prudent in how we spend this (federal) money should the shortfall continue on into the fall.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.