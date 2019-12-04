SHELBY — For the past 15 years Mike Ledford has rung a bell for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign on Black Friday. He is always excited to see people coming through and pitching in, but this year one donor increased his enthusiasm.
Ledford, who was volunteering with New Bethel Baptist Church, was set up in front of Walmart in Shelby when a young man had some trouble dropping a donation into the kettle.
“A person came to the kettle holding a thick object wrapped in a dollar bill. I helped push it into the kettle — it almost didn’t fit,” Ledford said.
He went about the rest of his time ringing his bell, greeting people with a cheery smile or hello and thanking people who donated. It wasn’t until later that he found out what the donor had left.
“I got a call on Friday morning saying a special gift had been dropped into a Red Kettle at Walmart,” said Sgt. Les Ashby, corps officer for The Salvation Army of Shelby. “The caller instructed me to use the gift to help people and encourage others to give.”
As he looked through the donations they found a dollar bill wrapped around a gold coin.
“We were thrilled when we opened the kettle and found a gold coin,” Ashby said.
As Ledford reflected on the experience, he remembered not thinking twice about the donation just that the man had trouble fitting it in the slot.
“Man, I didn’t have no clue about no gold coin,” Ledford said.
The gift was an Austrian 100 Corona gold piece from 1915. Ashby has already determined that the coin could be worth anywhere between $1,500 to $1,700.
“Thank Jesus. Hallelujah,” Ashby exclaimed.
He said he is excited to find such a rare gift so early in the holiday season. In years past the Salvation Army based out of Shelby has received rare gold coins and other items worth more than the standard dollar bill, he said.
“We get some rings, jewelry and some odd coins. We get a good bit of foreign coins,” he said.
A note that accompanied the gold coin read, “Thank you for sharing the true joy, love, and peace of Christmas with others throughout each year. It is my hope that this gift will encourage you, those you serve and others who give generously.”
“I feel so good I was volunteering at that time. This money will go a long way in helping people,” Ledford said.
The 2019 Red Kettle campaign goal for The Salvation Army of Shelby, serving Cleveland and Rutherford counties, is $110,000. Money raised through the Red Kettle campaign provides Christmas to local families in need and to help people with year-round programming and social services.
All money raised in the Red Kettles stays in the community. The Red Kettle campaign ends Dec. 24. People can also donate at Give.SalvationArmyCarolinas.org or volunteer to ring the bells at a kettle at RegistertoRing.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.