THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHERN ALAMANCE COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... NORTHWESTERN MOORE COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... DAVIDSON COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... NORTHERN MONTGOMERY COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... RANDOLPH COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... NORTHEASTERN STANLY COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... SOUTHERN GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... WESTERN CHATHAM COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 530 PM EDT * AT 443 PM EDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR SILER CITY TO 7 MILES SOUTHEAST OF HIGH ROCK LAKE, MOVING SOUTH AT 10 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... HIGH POINT, ASHEBORO, LEXINGTON, ALBEMARLE, RANDLEMAN, SILER CITY, BADIN LAKE, NORTH CAROLINA ZOO, THOMASVILLE AND GOLDSTON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. STRAIGHT LINE WINDS CAN BLOW DOWN TREES, POWER LINES, AND DAMAGE MOBILE HOMES AND OTHER BUILDINGS. SEEK SHELTER IN A STURDY STRUCTURE UNTIL THE STORM HAS PASSED. STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS AS FLYING DEBRIS GENERATED BY DAMAGING WINDS CAN BE DEADLY. LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS AND CONTINUOUS CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. MOVE INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. LIGHTNING IS ONE OF NATURE'S LEADING KILLERS. REMEMBER, IF YOU CAN HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO BE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING. && HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH