freeze warning
NWS

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for the Triad and other areas of central N.C. until 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Sub-freezing low temperatures between 30 and 32 expected. Urban areas will be slightly warmer in the mid 30s, the service said.

Freezing temperatures can kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Tender plants should be taken inside.

To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

