Free drive-thru testing will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Providence Baptist Church, 1106 Tuscaloosa Street in Greensboro, StarMed Healthcare of Charlotte has announced.
Testing is open to everyone in the community.
All patients must complete a virtual visit with StarMed prior to testing, the news release said. To sign-up for a testing virtual visit, go to www.StarMed.care and click the box that says, “NC County Testing.”
During the virtual appointment, have insurance information ready, the news release said said. If you don't not have insurance, you can still be tested, and there is no out-of-pocket cost.
For questions or help scheduling, call StarMed at 704-225-6288.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.