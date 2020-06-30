COVID-19 Testing (copy)

Health care workers do drive-thru COVID-19 testing on UNCG's campus in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. 

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

Free drive-thru testing will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Providence Baptist Church, 1106 Tuscaloosa Street in Greensboro, StarMed Healthcare of Charlotte has announced.

Testing is open to everyone in the community.

All patients must complete a virtual visit with StarMed prior to testing, the news release said. To sign-up for a testing virtual visit, go to www.StarMed.care and click the box that says, “NC County Testing.”

During the virtual appointment, have insurance information ready, the news release said said. If you don't not have insurance, you can still be tested, and there is no out-of-pocket cost.

For questions or help scheduling, call StarMed at 704-225-6288.

