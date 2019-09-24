Sunday is National Coffee Day, and Krispy Kreme is celebrating with an offer of free stuff — and a special coffee-themed sweet.

The doughnut chain will offer an Original Glazed doughnut and a coffee for free Sunday , no purchase necessary. The company says it has been named America's top coffee shop for two years running in Harris Poll's annual EquiTrend survey.

“We not only have the best doughnuts, we have the best coffee,” Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation, said in a media release.

The run-up to National Coffee Day also includes a limited-time promotion from Krispy Kreme: the Original Filled Coffee Kreme Doughnut. Sales started Monday across the U.S. 

