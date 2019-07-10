Winston-Salem police have obtained an arrest warrant charging a fourth teenager with murder in connection with the shooting death Saturday of a 5-year-old boy.
Officers are looking for Santiago Rodriguez-Marcial, 17, police said.
Alberto Rios Navarrette died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after he was struck in his head by a bullet fired in a drive-by shooting at the Cole Village Apartments, police said. Alberto was in the apartment with his parents and his 3-year-old sister when he was shot. No one else was injured.
Rodriguez-Marcial is described as about 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 117 pounds, police said. He has tattoos on both of his forearms and on his left shoulder.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or their local law enforcement authorities.
Oscar Mendez-Rodriguez, 17, of Pleasant Street, a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy have already been arrested and charged with murder in Alberto's death after police found the suspected car at an apartment in the 3800 block of Old Vineyard Road. The 14-year-old was arrested there, police said. A .38 caliber pistol and a silver Nissan Sentra were seized.
Mendez-Rodriguez was arrested at his Pleasant Street home, police said. The 15-year-old boy was arrested at his home.
Authorities are still asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation call Winston-Salem police or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. Crime Stoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.