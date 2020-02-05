A Fort Bragg soldier surprised his wife during Tuesday night's State of the Union address, and President Donald Trump introduced Sgt. 1st Class Townsend Williams.
Trump initially recognized Williams's wife, Amy Williams, and the couple's children, 6-year-old Elliana and 3-year-old Rowan.
"Amy works full-time, and volunteers countless hours helping other military families," Trump said. "For the past seven months, she has done it all while her husband, Sgt. 1st Class Townsend Williams, is in Afghanistan on his fourth deployment to the Middle East. Amy's kids have not seen their father's face in many months. Amy, your family's sacrifice makes it possible for all of our families to live in safety and peace — we thank you."
Seconds later, Sgt. 1st Class Williams entered the gallery to hug his family.
"I am thrilled to inform you that your husband is back from deployment," Trump said, as Amy Williams held a hand over her face with surprise. "He is here with us tonight, and we couldn't keep him waiting any longer."
In a video released by the Army, Williams identified himself as part of the 82nd Airborne Division.
Williams said he transferred to the 82nd Airborne Division from the Air National Guard in 2005, after seeing paratroopers.
"I realized that's what I wanted to be," he said. "I hold service to my country, to my unit and to my men very close to my heart. I wouldn't be able to do any of this without my family, and I'm grateful to be able to serve in the United States Army."
