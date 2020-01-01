Pro-Iranian militiamen and their supporters set a fire during a sit-in in front of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. U.S. troops have fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of pro-Iran militiamen and other protesters who were gathered for a second day outside the American Embassy compound in Baghdad.
Iraqi army soldiers are deployed in front of the U.S. embassy, in Baghdad, Iraq, on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Iran-backed militiamen have withdrawn from the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad after two days of clashes with American security forces.
Pro-Iranian militiamen and their supporters set a fire during a sit-in in front of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. U.S. troops have fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of pro-Iran militiamen and other protesters who were gathered for a second day outside the American Embassy compound in Baghdad.
Khalid Mohammed/The Associated Press
Iraqi army soldiers are deployed in front of the U.S. embassy, in Baghdad, Iraq, on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Iran-backed militiamen have withdrawn from the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad after two days of clashes with American security forces.
FAYETTEVILLE — Within 18 hours of receiving a notice to deploy in support of American embassy attacks and a breach in Iraq, paratroopers at Fort Bragg were ready, officials said.
More than 100 paratroopers toted equipment in brisk weather during the early morning hours of New Year's Day to board C-17 aircraft headed to the U.S. Central Command area of operations as part as the Immediate Response Force.
About another 550 followed later in the morning and day.
A spokesman for the 82nd Airborne Division said paratroopers with the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division were activated and deployed in response "to the increased threat levels against U.S. personnel and facilities."
On Tuesday night, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper issued a statement specifying that with the direction of President Donald Trump, he authorized the 82nd Airborne Division to deploy in support in response to "recent events in Iraq."
The Associated Press reported that hundreds of militiamen and their supporters smashed a main door of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday and set fire to a reception area, but did not enter the main buildings.
The attacks were carried out by members of the Iran-supported Kataeb Hezbollah militia, the Associated Press reported.
Trump said Iran would be held "fully responsible" for the attack.
"They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year!" Trump tweeted later in the afternoon.
The breach of the embassy compound caused no known U.S. casualties or evacuations, the Associated Press reported.
By early evening Tuesday, the mob retreated from the compound but set up several tents outside for an intended sit-in.
Apache helicopters flew overhead and dropped flares over the area in what the U.S. military called a "show of force," the Associated Press reported.
The remainder of the 1st Brigade Combat Team and elements of the 82nd Airborne Division "remain postured and ready to deploy support of the National Command Authority," said Lt. Col. Michael Burns, a spokesman for the 82nd Airborne Division on Wednesday.
Esper said additional soldiers from the Immediate Response Force are prepared to deploy over the next several days.
He called the deployment "an appropriate and precautionary action taken in response to increased threat levels against U.S. personnel and facilities."
"The United States will protect our people and interests anywhere they are found around the world," Esper said.
The Associated Press reported that the soldiers are an addition to 14,000 U.S. troops who have deployed to the Gulf region since May in response to concerns about Iranian aggression.
The U.S. has about 5,200 troops in Iraq, mainly to train Iraqi forces and help them combat Islamic State extremists.
The breach Tuesday followed American airstrikes Sunday that killed 25 fighters of the Kataeb Hezbollah militia.
The week before, an American contractor was killed and Iraqi troops were wounded in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base, which was blamed on the militia, the Associated Press reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.