CHARLOTTE — With a poll showing him with a double-digit lead in a Republican primary, former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory suggested Wednesday that he’s keeping the door open to running for his old seat.
“This is a decision for me and my family,” McCrory told listeners of his morning radio show.
He was reacting to a new Civitas Poll that showed him leading Lt. Gov. Dan Forest 42% to 31% among likely GOP primary voters. State Rep. Holly Grange had 3%, and 25% of the respondents were undecided.
Candidate filing runs through Dec. 20.
Asked about the race later, McCrory declined comment. Forest spokesman Andrew Dunn would not comment on the poll.
Forest, who appeared on WBT’s “Pat McCrory Show” this month, has been actively running for governor for months.
“It’s difficult for anybody to compete with the name ID that comes with being governor of the state,” Civitas President Donald Bryson told the Charlotte News & Observer. “It’s clear that Pat McCrory is still enjoying that.”
The poll showed McCrory leading Forest in the Piedmont, Asheville and Wilmington areas but trailing him in the Raleigh area and much of eastern North Carolina. He led among voters under 35 and over 55.
If McCrory were to run, he would start at a financial disadvantage.
Forest had $1 million on hand at the end of June, according to a report filed with the State Board of Elections. McCrory’s campaign account showed $69,000.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who narrowly defeated McCrory in 2016, had $5.6 million on hand.
