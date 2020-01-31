WILMINGTON — Flags will remain at half-staff until Tuesday, the day services are scheduled for the 22-year-old soldier killed last week in a rollover accident in Syria.

Spc. Antonio Moore of Wilmington died last Friday in Deir ez Zor Province, Syria, while conducting route-clearing operations, the Department of Defense said. The incident is under investigation.

Moore was assigned to the 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade based in Knightdale.

Gov. Roy Cooper originally ordered all U.S. and N.C. flags at state facilities be lowered to half-staff through sunset on Sunday, but has extended that until sunset on Tuesday.

Contact Jennifer Fernandez at 336-373-7064.​

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments