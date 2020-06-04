A N.C. House bill moved forward in Raleigh on Thursday that would allow fitness centers, gyms and health clubs to reopen ahead of the potential Phase Three start date of June 26 set by Gov. Roy Cooper.
The N.C. Senate Commerce and Insurance Committee unanimously recommended the revamped version of House Bill 594 to the Senate Rules and Operations Committee.
However, Cooper has expressed strongly his concerns about the public-health and oversight elements of HB594, which means he might veto it.
The bill would allow those facilities to operate indoors at 50% of their authorized capacity. Employees wouldn’t count toward the capacity limit.
The legislation would go into effect upon being signed into law and expire either with the ending of Cooper’s Executive Order No. 141 or Oct. 31.
“It’s time to let people get healthy again by allowing them to exercise at the gym,” the bill’s sponsor, state Rep. Rick Gunn, R-Alamance, said.
Under Phase Two of Cooper’s three-part plan to reopen the state, which began May 22, he chose to keep closed several businesses that had been projected to reopen with similar 50% capacity limits that restaurants and personal-care services must observe. Those businesses include bars, nightclubs, public playgrounds, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, bowling alleys, bingo parlors, and museums.
Cooper said part of his decision was based on not letting too many businesses reopen at the same time, thus potentially increasing the spread of the virus.
In response, the N.C. General Assembly passed HB536, which would expand the allowed outdoor dining and adult-beverage capacity for restaurants, private bars, private clubs, brewpubs, wineries and distilleries to 50% of indoor capacity or 100 customers, whichever is less.
Cooper has until Sunday to sign the bill, veto it or let it become law without his signature. If he vetoes it, the GOP-led House would need the support of at least seven Democrats for an override to succeed.
“I have concerns about both of those bills,” Cooper said Thursday, “because they take away flexibility during the time of an emergency.”
Cooper said that “we’re analyzing whether bars and gyms should be included ... in a possibility of a Phase 2.5” ahead of the start of Phase Three of reopening, projected to start June 26.
“The real problem with this legislation is that if, for example, we have a surge in deaths, the authority of the executive branch is taken away to be able to close those again in order to protect the health and safety of the public,” Cooper said. “That defeats the purpose of the emergency act. It also hampers the ability of local governments to go in and make those decisions.
“So, although these things may be good to do at some point in the future, this legislation is not the right way to go about it.”
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has recommended keeping fitness facilities closed until Phase Three. She has said the facilities carry higher risk for spread of the virus in part because individuals working out are breathing harder and respiratory droplets can be discharged at greater distances.
Money vs. health
Senators debating the bill Thursday were more focused on the financial health of the fitness centers than the public-health concerns that have been raised.
For example, Gunn questioned why fitness centers in other states have been allowed to reopen.
Under the bill, fitness-center employees would be required for each work shift to have their temperature taken and answer a health questionnaire. They would be required to wear a face mask except when leading a group fitness class or an outdoor activity.
Members and visitors would be “strongly encouraged to wear face masks.” Social-distancing guidelines of at least 6 feet of separation would be enforced for cardiovascular and weight-training equipment and fitness classes. On-premises child care also would be subject to 50% capacity.
“Rather than politicize this, or run to fear or say someone’s wrong, I think we have taken a lot of steps (with this bill) that are reasonable and necessary and responsible,” state Sen. Jim Perry, R-Lenoir, said.
State Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, asked, “What can we do as it relates to gyms so that they can open in a safe manner?”
“I haven’t gotten anything that I fully understand. I’d like to hear an answer, and if it’s nothing, that’s OK, that’s the answer,” Lowe said. “But I would like them to open like some of these other businesses.”
State Sen. Paul Newton, R-Cabarrus, said legislators know what’s at stake with the bill.
“This bill is simply an attempt to say what we can do, and if we don’t have it right, amend the bill. DHHS, come forward and tell us what we’re missing here ... to keep the public safe,” Newton said.
Dixon Douglas, the owner of Cyclebar studio in downtown Winston-Salem, closed his facility March 15.
“I do support the bill with the caveat that all gyms are not the same,” Douglas said. “We are a boutique studio that can directly enforce occupancy, and we are doing everything in our power to make our studio a safe environment with limited touch points. I think there needs to be a checklist to hold studio owners accountable.
“I don’t want to be a reason for the spread of COVID-19, the flu or any virus, so I am taking every precaution necessary to prevent that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.