Firefighters with the Winston-Salem Fire Department respond to a house fire on Signet Drive on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20191224w_nws_fire

Winston-Salem firefighters were able to save a family's Christmas presents after battling a fire at their home on Monday, WGHP/Fox8, the Journal's newsgathering partner reported. 

The fire happened around 10:25 a.m. at the house at 3772 Signet Drive, according to Battalion Chief Jason O'Ferrell.

The fire started in the garage, and the family was able to get out after hearing smoke alarms. 

Family members tried to put out the fire themselves but it grew too large, the TV station reported. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the house is not a total loss, O'Ferrell said. 

