WINSTON-SALEM — Narcotics in a 30-year-old woman's system were "significant contributing factors" in her drowning last winter, an autopsy report released Friday stated.
Thirty-year-old Kristen “Krissy” Leigh McNeal, of Winston-Salem, was found dead March 4 in a partially submerged wrecked car in Kernersville. She had been missing since Feb. 17 when she told her family she was stepping out for a minute. She was a mother of two.
The autopsy, conducted by the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, stated that toxicological analyses of femoral blood and liver tissue showed toxic levels of fentanyl, gabapentin, and methadone. Low levels of methamphetamine and cocaine were also present and "consistent with recent use."
An N.C. Highway Patrol investigation in March showed that the 1989 Oldsmobile McNeal was driving was headed west on Watkins Ford Road in Kernersville when it ran off the road to the left in a curve. The vehicle then came back onto the roadway and ran off to the right. It traveled down an embankment and came to rest partially submerged in the stream.