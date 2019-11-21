A Kernersville woman was charged Thursday in connection with a traffic death nearly two weeks ago on N.C. 66 South, Kernersville police said.

Amanda Eileen Lawson, 37, faces charges of felony death by vehicle and causing serious injury by a vehicle, as well as DWI and failing to yield the right-of-way.

William Allen Boles, 51,  of Kernersville died in the traffic crash Nov. 8 in the 1100 block of N.C. 66 South, police said.

Lawson is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with her bond set at $50,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

