A Kernersville woman was charged Thursday in connection with a traffic death nearly two weeks ago on N.C. 66 South, Kernersville police said.
Amanda Eileen Lawson, 37, faces charges of felony death by vehicle and causing serious injury by a vehicle, as well as DWI and failing to yield the right-of-way.
William Allen Boles, 51, of Kernersville died in the traffic crash Nov. 8 in the 1100 block of N.C. 66 South, police said.
Lawson is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with her bond set at $50,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.