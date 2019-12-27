A federal court judge said Thursday she will issue an injunction next week to block North Carolina’s voter ID law.
Judge Loretta C. Biggs issued a notice Thursday in an online filing saying the injunction will be formally announced next week, coming just before a state-wide mailer was set to go out on Dec. 31 detailing the new photo ID requirements for voters.
The injunction comes a year and one week after the North Carolina NAACP and various local chapters of the NAACP, including the Winston-Salem- Forsyth County chapter, filed their original lawsuit against Governor Roy Cooper and other state officials.
The NAACP is suing because it feels the law is discriminatory, especially to minorities and people in poverty, because they are less likely to have photo identification. Those in favor of the law have noted that free IDs will be made available to those in need. The State Board of Elections has also approved numerous forms of IDs as valid for voting purposes.
The law, would have taken effect in the March 2020 primaries. This is the state’s second voter ID law, with the first one being struck down in 2013 by the United States Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals for being discriminatory.
Cooper vetoed the law in 2018 but his veto was overridden. In the 2018, the law passed as a ballot measure by about 400,000 votes, or roughly 11 percent of the electorate that year.
Jeff Hunt, the North Carolina Republican Party Communications Director, called the injunction "another example of judges legislating from the bench," in a statement Friday.
"This action, if it is allowed to stand, will invalidate the votes of millions of North Carolinians who voted overwhelmingly to implement voter ID and strengthen the integrity of of N.C. elections." Hunt wrote. "The NCGOP calls on the Attorney General to appeal this decision and defend the voters of North Carolina."
The next steps are unclear, but either North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein or the State Board of Elections can choose to appeal the injunction.
