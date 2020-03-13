Fears of the spreading coronavirus helped former Vice President Joe Biden in North Carolina's primary, according to newly released exit polling data.
Data released Thursday by Edison Research showed that nearly six in 10 voters over 50 said the virus was a factor in their vote and those voters were more likely to support Biden.
"Older voters really value experience and it played a big factor in why they felt he was the best candidate to address a national emergency," said Steve Hahn, a North Carolina spokesman for AARP.
Biden won 43% of the vote in North Carolina, one of his 10 victories in the March 3 Super Tuesday contests. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders ran second with 24%.
Exit polls also showed that more than two-thirds of Biden's North Carolina voters were over 50. It's a pattern that's been repeated in other states.
In Michigan, Biden beat Sanders 53% to 36%. He won 68% of voters between 50 and 64 and 73% of those over 65, according to the New York Times.
Fears of the coronavirus appear to have played to Biden's advantage in states that voted Tuesday as the health crisis continued to escalate.
NPR reported that exit polls in Michigan found that about half the voters said they thought Biden was best equipped to handle a crisis. That compared with 31% who said Sanders.
In Missouri, they found that Biden topped Sanders 61% to 26% on the same question.
On Wednesday Biden announced his own "Public Health Advisory Committee," a group of medical professionals led by Dr. Zeke Emanuel, a health care adviser to former President Barack Obama.
Biden outlined his own plan in a Thursday afternoon address.
"No president can promise to prevent future outbreaks," he said. "But I can promise you this. When I'm president we will be better prepared, respond better and recover better. We'll lead with science. We'll listen to the experts. We'll heed their advice."
Political scientist Michael Bitzer of Catawba College said voters tend to look to experience — and government — in a crisis.
"Certainly Biden's longtime government experience, his knowledge of government operations and maybe to some extent his work on the cancer initiative that Obama put him in charge of gives him the credibility to portray a competent response," Bitzer said.
