Deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old man on murder charges Wednesday after a 3-month-old girl died at a hospital.
Deputies responded to a home on N.C. 109 near Denton where an infant girl was unconscious and not breathing, the sheriff’s office said. Davidson County EMS also responded and took the girl to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
After investigation that the sheriff’s office called “extensive,” investigators determined the girl died as a result of physical abuse.
Deputies arrested the girl’s father, 30-year-old Brandon Dean Patton, on charges of murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.
Patton is being held in the Davidson County Jail without bond. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Sept. 9 in the Lexington Courthouse.
