Police say a man found dead in Fourth of July Park in Kernersville appears to have shot himself.
No foul play is suspected, police said.
Officers were called to the park at 702 West Mountain St. in Kernersville around 6:30 a.m. today (Aug. 28) after a report that a man was unresponsive. An EMS crew pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Fourth of July Park was closed this morning but has since reopened.
Anyone with information concerning the shooting death is asked to contact the Kernersville Police Department at 336-996-3177.
