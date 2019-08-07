Winston-Salem police responded Wednesday afternoon to a false report of a gunman at the Walmart store at 320 E. Hanes Mill Road, authorities said.
Officers arrived at the scene at 12:47 p.m. after receiving a report of a gunman inside the store, police said. Customers and employees had been evacuated from the store.
A woman, who appears to suffer from cognitive issues, had earlier told people in the store's parking lot that someone was trying to harm her, police said. That led to Walmart employees and customers calling the Winston-Salem Police Department to report a gunman inside the store.
Officers determined that there was no one with a gun or any other type of weapon in or around the store, police said. No one was injured.
