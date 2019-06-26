Michael Todd Pegram used his position as a counselor at the Kernersville YMCA, a volunteer firefighter and a local DJ to meet young boys and sexually assault them multiple times in the 1990s and early 2000s, a Forsyth County prosecutor said in court Wednesday morning.
He would invite boys to his home in Kernersville, make them watch pornography and then force them to perform sexual acts, Assistant District Attorney Kia Chavious said in Forsyth Superior Court. In some cases, he threatened to kill some of the boys' parents or accuse the boys of bad behavior if the boys told their parents, she said.
But in May 2017, one of the boys, now in his 30s, filed a report with the Kernersville Police Department, and that first report ultimately led to Pegram, dressed in a dark blue jumpsuit, pleading guilty to several counts of child sexual abuse this morning in Forsyth Superior Court.
Judge Stanley Allen of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated most of the charges into two consecutive sentences totaling a minimum of 24 years to a maximum of 30 years and four months in prison. He also consolidated several other charges into one sentence of three years in prison that Pegram will serve at the same time. Upon release from prison, Pegram will have to register as a sex offender for a period of 30 years.
Many of the boys Pegram was accused of sexually abusing attended Wednesday's hearing and told Allen that they had suffered immeasurable pain as a result of Pegram's abuse. They said they trusted him and for many of them, it took years of therapy before they fully understood the extent of what Pegram had done to them.
"He stole my innocence, he stole my childhood, he stole my virginity without my permission," one of the men told Allen. "I don't forgive him."
The man told Allen that he saw Pegram as a father figure and he was about 10-years-old at the time of the abuse.
"If you're asking for my opinion, send him to prison for the rest of his life because that's what he deserves," the man said.
Another man said the abuse didn't just affect him; it affected his family. Soon after he told his mother, she committed suicide, he said.
Chavious said Pegram is accused of abusing at least eight different boys from a period of 1991 to 2001. Some of the boys were as young as 10.
Pegram worked for the Kernersville Family YMCA from March 1988 to March 2002, according to the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina. He also worked as a volunteer firefighter with the Piney Grove Fire Station and he owned MTP DJ Productions, which provides entertainment services for weddings and other events. The company had hosted events for the cities of Winston-Salem and Ocoee, Fla., and the town of Kernersville. According to a 2007 Winston-Salem Journal article, Pegram was the DJ for a city-sponsored free concert for teenagers called The Drop.
Chavious said the men described incidents of sexual abuse that happened at Pegram's Kernersville home, the YMCA and at the fire department. The men said Pegram often would touch their genitals and force them to perform oral sex. In one instance, Pegram was accused of having anal sex with one of the alleged victims.
During the investigation, employees at the Kernersville Family YMCA gave Kernersville police detectives the names of possible victims, who were later interviewed. Some employees, Chavious said, told police that there were concerns that Pegram was taking groups of young boys to his home or to off-campus events, Chavious said.
She said that Pegram was either fired or forced to resign for taking a group of young boys to a male revue, a violation of the YMCA's policy.