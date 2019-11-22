The Alamance County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for an Elon girl who was last seen Wednesday night.
Fifteen-year-old Kayla Brooke Bradley. She was last seen at her home on Altamahaw Church Street in Elon around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
Bradley was last seen wearing a dark grey hoodie with pink lettering, dark blue jeans, and red high-top tennis shoes. Kayla possibly left the residence in a dark-colored four-door car but the make and model are unknown.
Bradley is 5 feet tall, weighs 120 pounds and has blonde/brown hair and blue eyes.
The sheriff's office said she may be in the company of a person by the name of Alex Fox who lives at several different locations in Alamance County.
Kayla has been entered into N.C.I.C. as missing/runaway juvenile.
If anyone knows of the whereabouts of Bradley, they are asked to call the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at 336-570-6300 or 911.
