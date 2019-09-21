A police officer with the Elkin Police Department was arrested Friday night by special agents with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.
Agents from the Northwestern District office arrested Sgt. Thomas Watson Rose at his home about 7:50 p.m. Friday. Rose was arrested without incident and charged with assault by strangulation, communicating threats, simple assault and three counts of assault on a female.
Rose was booked at the Surry County Jail. His secured bond is set at $120,000.
The investigation began at the request of Surry County District Attorney Ricky Bowman after an incident on Sept. 14 was brought to his attention by Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital officials.
The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office and the Surry County Sheriff’s Office provided the SBI with assistance.
No additional information is available at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.