Friends and neighbors sift through what is left of a damaged trailer at the Boardwalk RV Park in Emerald Isle on Friday. A tornado from an outer band of Hurricane Dorian damaged about a dozen recreational vehicles nearly a day before Dorian’s eye passed just offshore of the island.
The National Weather Service has confirmed it was an EF2 tornado that hit Emerald Isle as Hurricane Dorian approached the North Carolina coast last week.
According to the public information statement issued Monday, a large waterspout near Bogue Inlet Pier came onshore near Janelle Lane and caused its most intense damage as it did, tearing large sections of a metal roofs of a couple of houses before crossing into Boardwalk RV Park, where "numerous RV style homes were tossed and rolled more than 30 feet, ripping out ground anchors that strapped them down."
In the middle of the path, where winds were strongest, numerous home in the RV park suffered complete destruction. Maximum wind speeds reached 115 mph and maximum width of the tornado's path was 200 yards.
"Emerald Isle is where the damage was most intense," said Meteorologist Carl Barnes with the National Weather Service forecast office in Newport.
The tornado moved north-northwest, damaging Salty Pirate Waterpark and then crossing N.C. 58 and damaging several homes along W. Harbor Trail and Sunrise Court before moving over Bogue Sound.
There were eyewitness reports of a funnel cloud in Cedar Point but no apparent tornado damage there.
Barnes said the tornado continued a path along the White Oak River and there were other reports of damage as the tornado traveled 13 miles and into Onslow County.
There was major roof damage to a home on Watersedge Circle and some minor damage to some structures in the Holland Point Drive area.
After tracking through mostly forested and undeveloped area for six miles, the tornado caused heavy damage at Waters Sod Farm off Swansboro Belgrade Road and some residential property on Kidd Lane.
Barnes said the Emerald Isle tornado is the only one they have confirmed in their coverage area.
NWS officials plan to meet with Onslow County officials Tuesday to survey a site in the Sneads Ferry area where radar indicated there may have been a tornado the same day but that report is not confirmed yet.
Hurricane Dorian howling over North Carolina's Outer Banks
APTOPIX Tropical Weather North Carolina
Hurricane Dorian howling over North Carolina's Outer Banks
emerald isle 4.jpg
emerald isle 5.jpg
emerald isle 6.jpg
emerald isle 7.jpg
Emerald Isle damage
emerald isle damage
Emerald Isle damage
Hurricane Dorian rakes Carolinas as it moves up the coast
Hurricane Dorian rakes Carolinas as it moves up the coast
Hurricane Dorian rakes Carolinas as it moves up the coast
Hurricane Dorian rakes Carolinas as it moves up the coast
Hurricane Dorian rakes Carolinas as it moves up the coast
The Latest: Dorian downs trees and power lines in Charleston
The Latest: Dorian downs trees and power lines in Charleston
The Latest: Dorian downs trees and power lines in Charleston
The Latest: Dorian downs trees and power lines in Charleston
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.