WENTWORTH — An Eden man was charged with DWI Monday night after the pick-up truck he was driving collided with a Rockingham County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.
Around 8 p.m., Deputy Kaleb Shelton was en route to a call for service, according to a sheriff's office news release. He stopped behind a vehicle turning into a driveway in the 2000-block of Worsham Mill Road in Eden when his vehicle was struck from behind.
The sheriff's office said the truck was driven by Eric Dustin Wade, 35, of 1118 Hubbard St. In addition to the DWI charge, Wade had outstanding charges in Virginia. He was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center.
Neither Shelton nor Wade were injured.