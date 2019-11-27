DURHAM — A Durham police corporal found passed out over his steering wheel was charged with drunk driving Saturday night, court documents say.
Corporal Lawrence Paffel Jr., 52, was found to have had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.21, according to court documents. That's almost three times the legal limit of 0.08.
Paffel was found passed out in an Arby's drive thru, WRAL reported. According to court documents, he allegedly drove on the wrong side of the road, crashed into a wall and fled to his apartment after he woke up.
Paffel has been with the Durham Police Department since September 1999. He has been placed on paid administrative duty while the department investigates the incident, a spokesperson from the police department said.
In 2003, he was charged with hit and run and failure to stop, causing property damage. The district attorney dismissed the charges.
Paffel was released from jail on an unsecured bond with a condition that he does not drive without a license.
___
(c)2019 The News & Observer (Raleigh, N.C.)
Visit The News & Observer (Raleigh, N.C.) at www.newsobserver.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.