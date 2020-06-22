A road test has been waived temporarily for young drivers otherwise qualified for a provisional license.
Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law Friday legislation that addresses driver’s education issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
House and Senate members reached a compromise June 11 on the legislation by combining most of the language in separate bills into House Bill 158.
The main element of HB158 is the temporary waiving of a road test for a Level 2 limited provisional license if the applicant has met all the other requirements necessary to obtain the license.
The law authorizes public school systems to resume driver education programs in accordance with guidance issued by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.
“This is a well-balanced bill that reflects careful bipartisan legislating ... who are working together to issue a robust response that gets it right for North Carolinians,” House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said in a June 11 statement.
The waiver expires on the date that the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles resumes those road tests.
The Level 2 provisional license allows a 16- and 17-year-old to drive without a supervising licensed driver between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. unless driving to and from work. Only one non-household passenger under 18 years old is permitted.
No family member under age 18 can be a passenger.
However, 16- and 17-year-old applicants for a Level 3 full provisional license still must pass a road test administered by the DMV.
Those applicants would have to have held a limited provisional license for at least six months and not have been convicted of a motor vehicle moving violation or seat belt infraction during the preceding six months.
Language added from House Bill 1189 focused primarily on lowering the number of hours driver’s education students must complete to finish their classroom instruction.
Students still would have to complete at least six hours of behind-the-wheel instruction before being awarded a state driver’s education completion certificate.
“I have heard from countless parents and students who are asking for help due to the DMV no longer offering road tests,” House Majority leader John Bell IV, R-Johnston, said in a June 11 statement.
“After talking with officials at the DMV, insurance commissioners and representatives for insurance companies and others, we believe this is the right approach to help those impacted and prevent a growing backlog at the DMV, while still requiring driver’s education programs and behind-the-wheel instruction for these students.”
