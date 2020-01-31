RALEIGH — If you've been thinking about getting a REAL ID this year, the state Division of Motor Vehicles is trying to make it easier.
The DMV will hold a series of REAL ID Express Days where DMV offices are devoted to processing REAL IDs and other simple transactions. The first express day of the year will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the East Durham office at 101 S. Miami Blvd.
The DMV plans to hold more express days across the state this winter and spring, including two in the Triad on March 7 and April 4, both at the Kernersville office at 810-A N. Main St.
A REAL ID is a driver's license or state-issued ID card that meets new federal standards for verifying a person's identification established after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Starting Oct. 1, 2020, people will need a REAL ID or a passport to board a domestic commercial flight or to visit a military base or federal facility where an ID is required (some military bases already have this requirement).
North Carolina drivers can renew their driver's license online, but a REAL ID, whether new or as a renewal, must be obtained in person at a DMV office. You must bring various forms of identification, more documents than for traditional licenses. They include:
• Proof of identity and date of birth, such as a certified birth certificate or an unexpired U.S. passport.
• Proof of a full Social Security number, such as a Social Security card, a W-2 form or a 1099 tax form.
• Two documents that show current address, including a driver's license, vehicle registration card, voter registration card, utility or cable bill or a bank statement.
• If your name is different from the one on your birth certificate or passport, you'll need additional documents to show that it has changed. These can include a certified marriage license, a divorce decree or court documents indicating the name change.
For more information, including a fuller list of qualifying documents, go to NCREALID.gov.
The DMV has issued more than 1.7 million REAL IDs since they became available in May 2017 and expects that hundreds of thousands of other people may want one before the new ID requirements go into effect this fall.
More than 3,200 people took advantage of REAL ID Express Days last year in eight cities, including Kernersville and Greensboro in the Triad. The lines generally move faster, because DMV business that usually takes longer, such as knowledge and driving tests and those involving non-U.S. citizens, aren't done during an express day.
For a full list of express days, go to NCREALID.gov.
