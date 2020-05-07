RALEIGH — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles headquarters has been closed after a worker tested positive for COVID-19, state officials said today.
N.C. Department of Transportation said DMV was notified today that an employee tested positive for the highly contagious respiratory illness.
The employee, who worked in an area not open to the public, was last in the building on Wednesday, DOT said.
The agency said it is working with the employee to identify anyone with whom they were in close contact while at work. Public health officials will notify anyone who came in contact with the DMV worker and provide them medical information as soon as possible.
The headquarters on New Bern Avenue has been closed both to customers and employees, DOT said. The building will be professionally cleaned before it is reopened.
DOT said there is no set timeline for when that will be completed.
The License Plate Agency at the headquarters has already been closed for several weeks.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, and the vast majority survive. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause pneumonia or death.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.