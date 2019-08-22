The legislative effort to free up state funding for the Medicaid transformation initiative also retains significant cuts to administrative funding for the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
DHHS said Thursday it "remains deeply concerned" about a proposed $73 million reduction for 2019-21 contained in the latest version of House Bill 555, as well as the Republican state budget compromise.
The bill has been revamped in an attempt to provide at least $218 million in funding that's locked up in the state budget dispute for the transformation project.
Sen. Ralph Hise, R-McDowell, said the $31 million cut for 2019-20 is projected to be offset by savings in other areas.
DHHS said the legislation represents "crippling cuts — the largest ever to DHHS — that will undermine the department's ability to protect people's health and safety."
"It comes at a time when the department is undertaking the most significant and complex change in its history with the transition to managed care."
The Senate Finance committee recommended HB555 Thursday to the Senate Rules and Operations committee, which is expected to address the bill Monday.
DHHS said the funding cuts "ignores the hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians who need affordable healthcare. All of this in a time of a budget surplus" of nearly $900 million.
Key Republican legislative officials, particularly Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, have called a non-starter the attempt to expand Medicaid coverage to between 450,000 to 650,000 North Carolinians within bipartisan House Bill 655.
Language in HB555 lists the cuts as justified because of projected lower administrative costs related to the Medicaid transformation initiative. The bill authorizes health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen to make sweeping cuts across all DHHS to achieve the requirement.
Hise said the $42 million funding reduction in 2020-21 can be offset by at least $20 million from DHHS shifting funding within its budget.
Quarterly tax assessment on hospitals and prepaid health plans operated by insurers would help pay for Medicaid transformation administrative costs. Critical assess and freestanding psychiatric and rehabilitation hospitals are exempt.
The assessments are controversial inclusions into HB555 given that many GOP legislative leaders, foremost Berger, oppose using them to pay for the state's 10% share of additional Medicaid expansion administrative costs as proposed in HB655.
Health-care systems and PHPs operating in the state would pay $758 million annually in the HB655 legislation.
Berger has claimed the Medicaid expansion assessments eventually would become a pass-through tax onto consumers.
Berger's office could not be immediately reached for comment on the differences in how he and Republican leadership view the two applications of tax assessments.
The N.C. Healthcare Association said it supports HB655, including the assessments “as a common-sense option” to close the coverage gap and increase affordable access to health insurance” for working individuals and families in North Carolina.