A sheriffs deputy with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office walks past a truck riddled with bullet holes after a deputy involved shooting on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Clemmons, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20200325w_nws_shooting
A sheriffs deputy with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office walks past a truck riddled with bullet holes after a deputy involved shooting on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Clemmons, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20200325w_nws_shooting
A sheriffs deputy with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office walks past a truck riddled with bullet holes after a deputy involved shooting on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Clemmons, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20200325w_nws_shooting
Andrew Dye/Journal
A sheriffs deputy with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office walks past a truck riddled with bullet holes after a deputy involved shooting on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Clemmons, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20200325w_nws_shooting
A deputy shot a man after a chase in Clemmons on Tuesday afternoon.
Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough identified the man as Christopher Mock, 45, of Winston-Salem.
First responders declared Mock dead in an ambulance on the way to Wake Forest Baptist Health Medical Center, Kimbrough said. However, medical personnel revived Mock at the hospital, and he is currently in surgery.
A Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy near Lewisville-Clemmons Road tried to stop the burgundy Dodge pickup Mock was driving after running the tags and learning the truck belonged to a woman reported missing from Winston-Salem.
The woman, Toni Renee Handy, was not in the truck authorities said.
After refusing to stop for the deputy, Mock sped through parking lots at Lowe’s and Staples, hopped a curb onto Lewisville-Clemmons Road and crashed into another pickup truck, Kimbrough said.
In all, four vehicles were involved in the crash, the sheriff's office said. One person injured in the crash was taken to a hospital, although no information was available on that person's condition.
It’s unclear what exactly what happened before shots were fired.
The shooting marks the first deputy-involved shooting in Forsyth County since 2008.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.